AP government representative in US Rathnakar Pandugayala facilitates Telugu students with groceries and financial aid who are stranded in Canada and the USA in more than 25 states and 45 cities due to the lockdown.

Telugu students in the US and Canada have not only received groceries at home and $100 in their accounts but have been assured of being taken care of in the current crisis.

AP Government Special Representative for North America Pandugayala Rathnakar said “My inspiration is my leader, honourable chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu on door delivering & the volunteer system which is a group of YSRCP supporters. Students were in a problem so we wanted them to be at ease and concentrate on their studies. We have assured them of every possible help and asked them not to get anxious but stay at home and stay safe.”

YSRCP supporters have started this door delivery help of providing groceries to the Telugu students in two cities in Canada and the USA. To student financial aid of $100 has also been provided to take care of their daily needs as they can’t go out for extra jobs to earn their pocket money to meet their daily needs. The Telugu students abroad also thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for being appointed Rathnakar as a Special representative and direct him to take care of the people of Andhra Pradesh residing in the US. Rathnakar told that the government is following up with the external affair ministry for the safe return of the Telugu people stranded in foreign.

