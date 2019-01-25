A 42-year-old school Headmaster has raped a Class 2 student in his school in Krishna district of Agiriapalli, situated 295km from Hyderabad. Identified as Gampa Venkatrao, 42, was the headmaster of the government upper primary school at Agiripalle. He has been taken into custody and was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

A 42-year-old school headmaster in Andhra Pradesh was arrested after he allegedly raped an eight-year-old Class 2 student in his school, a report said. The incident took place on January 22 in Krishna district of Agiriapalli, situated 295km from Hyderabad. The matter came to light on Thursday after the parents of victim registered a police complaint. A report said that the headmaster lured the girl with chocolates and took her into an empty room. He then raped the girl and left her inside the room. Identified as Gampa Venkatrao, 42, was the headmaster of the government upper primary school at Agiripalle.

The reports said that after being raped, the victim went to her home crying. She was severely injured and has blood stains on her clothes. The girl then narrated her ordeal to mother and was also constantly complaining of pain. The mother then took her to the nearby hospital where the doctors confirmed sexual assault after medical examination. Also, the doctor applied four stitches to stop the bleeding and close the wound.

Initially, the parents refused ta police complaint fearing consequences for the child and the family, however, after being convinced by social activists. The accused has been taken into custody and was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

He has also been suspended from service with immediate effect after Andhra Pradesh’s Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivas took note of the incident. The departmental investigation into the matter is also underway.

