Andhra Pradesh govt passes bill to reserve 75% of private jobs for locals: The move may temporarily address the employment issue in the state but in the long run, it will affect the productivity and quality of the products manufactured in different industries.

Andhra Pradesh govt passes bill to reserve 75% of private jobs for locals: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday passed the controversial Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in Industries/ Factories Act, 2019, to ensure that locals get 75% private jobs across all categories in industrial units, factories, joint ventures and projects that are based on public-private partnership (PPP) model. The state government said if the companies do not find the necessary skill set among the locals, then they should train them in collaboration with the state government and then hire them.

The move is seen as an attempt to fulfil the promise made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the run-up to the assembly election. Reddy had promised to address the unemployment issue in the state if voted to power.

Lack of skilled manpower may force the companies to hire work force from outside the state and the move is likely to jeopardise the state as well as job aspirants, experts expressed concern. However, hazardous industries like petroleum, pharmaceuticals, coal, fertilisers and cement, units — that are listed in the first schedule of the Factories Act — are exempted from the act. The state government will look into each application and take a final call in this regard.

The state government has laid several conditions for the exemption. The companies will comply with the provisions within three years of the implementation of the act and they will provide a quarterly report to a nodal agency regarding the recruitments/ appointments.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App