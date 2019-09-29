Andhra Pradesh: CM Jaganmohan Reddy headed government is all set to take over liquor shops in the state from October 1. The government has reduced outlets number from 4,380 to 3,500.

The Andhra Pradesh government is all set to take over the liquor shops in the state. The state government headed by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy will implement a new excise policy from October 1. The recent development was announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister K Narayana Swamy. He had said the government will operate liquor shops in its won and from September 1 they had taken over 475 liquor shops under Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited in the state.

The government has also announced that the number of liquor shops will be reduced to 3,500 which at present has the 4,380 number. Narayana Swamy said the government-headed by CM Jaganmohan Reddy had closed down the functioning of 43,000 belt shops across the state. He also termed belt shops as illegal outlets. According to government figures, 2,872 cases were registered and more than 2,000 people have been taken into custody for operating belt shops in the state. For illicit liquor, 4,788 cases have been registered and around 2,834 people arrested in the state.

The liquor shops will remain open from 10 am to 9 pm. Reports said the new excise policy has been designed to ban the liquor in the state. The government has also built de-addiction centres i the government-run hospitals across the state. Deputy CM said the government is committed to working for the welfare of the people of the state. He accused the previous government of generating revenue from the illegal belt shops.

He said the government will give alternate employment to those people who are associated and are completely dependent on liquor shops. Narayana Swamy said as per new laws, only three bottles will be provided to one person and the sales will be done in a transparent manner.

