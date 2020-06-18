Next to Hyderabad- Andhra Pradesh people are highly connected with Bengaluru. It is a known fact that the southern part of Andhra is closely connected with Bengaluru but due to lock down for three months the bus services suspended now the services resumed. Bengaluru has the highest number of bus services 41 to AP, connecting 28 Andhra Pradesh cities.

With 77 inward and 57 outward bus services, Tirupathi stands the preferred destination for travellers in Andhra Pradesh. As inter-state bus operations have been resumed between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Abhibus.com, a leading online bus ticketing aggregator in India, has seen a tremendous surge in online bus ticket enquiries by the passengers on the popular routes between the two states. Due to the pandemic COVID-19 outbreak, it has been a couple of months the passengers had to confine to their homes. Starting early June, they were able to travel within the state. However, with the ease of inter-state bus services by state-owned RTCs and private bus operators, now the passengers can easily commute between the states by following the mandatory precautionary Covid-19 personal hygienic and sanitisation measures.

On the first day of restarting inter-state bus services, the APSRTC and KSRTC have commenced more than 100 services connecting 28 Cities and towns of Andhra Pradesh with Bengaluru, the IT capital of the country. More than 30,000 Passengers have already inter-state services and reached their homes safely. Opening of the first major inter-state operations shows governments’ intent to resume bus transport.there were 481 bus services from Andhra Pradesh to Karnataka route, mainly to Bengaluru, the Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh route has seen 529 bus services, the highest ever inter-state services in a route in the country after the Unlock 1.0.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rohit Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, Abhibus said, “ This is really an encouraging trend and clearly shows how eagerly the passengers have been waiting to meet their loved ones and reaching to their native locations. We could see all of them are following the best personal hygienic practices as they are fully aware of the situation and cooperating with the service providers, which is a good move”.

As a proof of identity, all the passengers travelling between the two states are advised to carry their own Aadhaar cards with them during the journey. All passengers going to Karnataka shall mandatorily register in the Seva Sindhu Portal( https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in) of Karnataka Government and they need to show the proof of self- registration to RTC officials and Karnataka Police. Otherwise, boarding will be denied, as per the Karnataka state government orders. It is better if the Andhra passengers register themselves on Spandana website.

