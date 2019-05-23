Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners, Vote Count, Vote Share, Winners Name updating live: YSRCP Jaganmohan Reddy TDP Chandrababu Naidu. There is a three-pronged contest in Andhra Pradesh between N Chandrababu led-TDP, YSR Congress Party of YS Jaganmohan Reddy and movie star Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena. Naidu's TDP is likely to lose a fair amount of seat this year.Following the bifurcation of the State, 42 Lok Sabha seats were divided among Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with the former getting 25 seats and the latter 17, respectively. The Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in Andhra Pradesh in a single phase on April 11.These were the first Lok Sabha elections in the state after it was bifurcated into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to the Telangana movement.

17th Loksbaha Election

In 2019, nearly every exit polls showed an advantage BJP result, while some them even claiming that BJP will bag more than they had in 2014. One of Opposition spearhead Mamata Banerjee rejected all these exit poll and urged to stay strong and bold, she even claimed that these numbers are nothing more than the business decision of media houses. On the other hand, Congress constantly reminding BJP 2004 election when everyone thought of a Vajpayee led NDA government but with the help of their ally, UPA won the election, formed the government and Manmohan Singh became the prime minister. In Andhra Pradesh, everyone expecting YSR Congress Party will likely to dominate the Lok Sabha election 2019. There is a three-pronged contest in Andhra Pradesh between N Chandrababu led-TDP, YSR Congress Party of YS Jaganmohan Reddy and movie star Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena. Naidu’s TDP is likely to lose a fair amount of seat this year. The last general polls were held in 2014 in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Following the bifurcation of the State, 42 Lok Sabha seats were divided among Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with the former getting 25 seats and the latter 17, respectively. The Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in Andhra Pradesh in a single phase on April 11. These were the first Lok Sabha elections in the state after it was bifurcated into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to the Telangana movement. Meanwhile, assembly elections were also held on April 11 in Andhra Pradesh. In the last Assembly polls, the TDP had won 102 out of 175 seats, while YSRC had bagged 67, followed by BJP (4), Navodayam Party (1) and an independent one. TDP secured 44.61 per cent of vote share and its ally BJP held 2.18 per cent, which helped Chandrababu Naidu to clinch power. The YSR Congress Party obtained 44.58 per cent vote while the Congress, which ruled Andhra Pradesh for 10 years from 2004, managed only 2.77 per cent votes.

