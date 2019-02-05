Reports have suggested that the killing took place under suspicious circumstances and that after post mortem only the police would decide whether or not it was a murder case. Another honour killing episode happened last year in October when Kondaboina Indra Kalavathi was killed her father, who was a retired BSF constable

A 20-year-old college student from Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district was allegedly killed by her father. Identified as Kota Vaishnavi, the girl was a second-year bachelor student in a private college. Vaishnavi’s father, Kota Krishna Reddy had found out about his daughter’s affair with Sunil and that she was planning to elope with him and get married. Both Vaishnavi and Sunil were studying in the same college.

According to police, it was a case of honour killing and wasn’t the first time that such a killing was reported in Prakasam. Police said another instance of honour killing has happened before and with Vaishnavi’s killing, the number of honour killings have gone up in Prakasam district. Krishna Reddy planned the killing when he got to know from neighbours that his daughter was planning to flee with Sunil. Krishna strangled his daughter to death and was taken into police custody, added another police spokesperson.

Reports suggested that the killing took place under suspicious circumstances and after post mortem only the police would decide whether or not it was a murder case. Vaishnavi’s strangulation happened after an argument with her father, Reddy. Vaishnavi’s boyfriend Sunil hailed from a lower caste and therefore she was asked by her father not to talk to him. However, the 20-year-old refused to do so and landed in an argument with her father. Another honour killing happened last year in Prakasam when Kondaboina Indra Kalavathi was killed her father, who was a retired BSF constable.

