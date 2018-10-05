Officials of the Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids on Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, according to media reports. Raids were conducted at Narayana's properties and his colleges in various cities across the state.

Officials of the Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids on Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana, according to media reports. Raids were conducted at Narayana’s properties and his colleges in various cities across the state. Several policemen were also present with Income Tax officials during the raids. Apart from Narayana, raids were conducted at premises of Nellore-based businessman and politician Beeda Masthan Rao of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). More details awaited.

