The murder of an OBC leader from the fishermen community in broad daylight has become a major flashpoint in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Former Machilipatnam market yard chairman, M.Bhaskar Rao was brutally stabbed to death on the 29th of June while he was touring the fish market. This incident has led to widespread protests being carried out by the fishermen community, demanding the arrest of former TDP minister Kollu Ravindra who is the alleged mastermind behind the alleged ‘ criminal conspiracy’.

While the family and the community as a whole is struggling to cope with the loss , former CM Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders are seen trrying to give the whole episode a ‘caste-twist’.

Chandra Babu Naidu himself took to Twitter to say ,’ After ACB cases, SC/ST atrocities cases, Nirbhaya cases, now they are filing murder cases against TDP leaders, Why are BC leaders being attacked? Why this hatred towards the BC leaders? ‘.

Speaking to media , the victim’s wife said ,’ My husband was murdered for being a people’s man. Kollu Ravindra, the man responsible for the brutal murder of my husband. He should be arrested immediately. We want justice. He was murdered only because he was a nice man and served the people ‘.

Scores of women from the community have been protesting for the past 5 days demanding the arrest of those responsible. In a major development in the case, the local police arrested 3 men for the barbaric crime committed in broad daylight . The police identified the accused as Chinta Chinni, a resident of Ulangipalem, Chinta Nancharaiah alias Puligadu and a minor boy.

