Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections: April 11 is a big day for the whole nation as polling for the first phase of the 17th Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh are being held. The voting for Lok Sabha and states Assembly elections will be held from 7 am to 5 pm today. Andhra Pradesh will witness polling for all 175 Assembly constituencies and a total of 2,118 contestants are in the fray. While votes will be cast for Odisha’s 28 assembly seats, where 191 candidates are in the race.

For Sikkim’s 32 Assembly seats a total of 150 candidates in the contest. The voting at 567 polling stations spread over 4 districts of Sikkim begun at 7 am and will be concluded at 5 pm. Arunachal Pradesh is also undergoing polls today. Out of total 60 seats, voting will be done for 57 assembly constituencies and around 181 candidates including 11 women are in the fray.

Lok Sabha and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in these four states. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

More than 60 lakh voters in Odisha will be voting today in the first phase of polling for 4 Lok Sabha and 28 assembly seats. Out of the total number of voters, 30 lakh voter are women and rest are men in these constituencies as they form 30,30,222 of an estimated 60,03,707 electorate, while 29,72,925 are male.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who is a sitting MP and three-times winner is also in the fray for the fourth time. He is known as a heavyweight leader of the state and often attacks PM Narendra Modi over various social issues including Triple Talaq and rights for Muslim women.

Today after casting his vote, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his unhappiness over EVMs not functioning at several polling booths. Naidu said in Amravati polling was delayed at several places as the EVMs were not functioning.

He added that EVM was not working where Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi went to cast his vote.

