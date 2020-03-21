Andhra Pradesh government is braced up with extensive steps to tackle the spread of Covid 19 and to extend support to the Janata curfew. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials not to spare any effort in creating awareness and providing medical support from teaching hospitals to village level health and the village and ward volunteers along with Asha workers and ANMs will help the official machinery in carrying out the measures.

The state Health Minister Alla Nani has asked the state people to take necessary preventive measures.

The government is equipped to tackle the situation and only three case tested positive of the 142 samples taken , he said while talking to media here on Saturday.

As per the Chief Minister’s order, he said everyone should participate in the Janatha Curfew on Sunday and at 5 pm, everyone should express gratitude to people those who are working to prevent coronavirus by clapping hands and ringing bells. He emphasized that the government is taking all the necessary preventive measures to control the virus outbreak. RTC buses will not be running to support Janatha Curfew and Kanti Velugu services will not be available for few days, he added.

Meanwhile, the special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy said mock drills are being conducted in district hospitals and medical colleges. Training will be given to the hospital staff to tackle the situation in coming days if the patients count increases.

A technical team has been appointed to coordinate the corona situation state-wide.

