Andhra Pradesh police used drones to monitor COVID-19 lockdown. Police appealed people to think about the city and also asked them to follow the restrictions to win a battle against coronavirus.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police is using drones to ensure the proper implementation of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in the state’s Srikalahasti town.

“As part of the lockdown, the police are holding bandobast heavily. We are monitoring that people don’t accumulate in groups. The main roads are okay, but in narrow lanes and hilly areas, it is difficult to monitor the situation,” said Srikalahasti Circle Inspector Nagarjuna Reddy.

Reddy said drones will help them identify people violating lockdown easily.

“Whenever we go, people used to rush away. So we are using drone cameras to identify and find miscreants. We will file cases on them also. We appeal to all people think of our own city and our own police, follow restrictions and win the battle against corona,” he added. (ANI)

