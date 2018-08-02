A sub-inspector and a constable were beaten up inside the police station in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district on Wednesday evening by some locals who barged inside the police station after the police had taken 3 youths into custody in a drink and drive case.

Days after police personnel were attacked trying to save a group of 5 men from a violent mob in Mumbai, 2 policemen, including a sub-inspector, were thrashed inside the police station in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Wednesday. The video of the incident was caught on a mobile phone and is going viral on social media.

According to reports, some people entered the Rapuru police station and thrashed the sub-inspector and a constable present for taking 3 locals into custody in a drink and drive case.

Andhra: A group of locals attacked Rapur police station in Nellore dist earlier tonight&thrashed police jawans after they took a local into custody in a drink&drive case. 4 cops injured,including a Sub-Inspector&a constable who received head injuries. 4 people taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/ShNfXyrkz2 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2018

As per one of the local man and eyewitness, Sub-inspector Laskman Rao had called 3 people in connection with a drink and drive case, identified as Pichchaiah, Lakshmamma and Kanakamma, on the complaint of one another local Ravi.

The sub-inspector allegedly beat the 3 locals called in, which angered their relatives and other locals who came into the police station, forcing open the gates and doors and beat up the sub-inspector and constable, who tried to shield him.

“We will take stringent action against all those who attacked the police station and the policemen,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Babu was quoted by NDTV as saying.

Earlier, 3 police personnel were attacked during the demolition drive at Keshava Nagar in Gachibowli in Hyderabad. A case was registered against 8 men but no arrest has been made so far. ‘

According to reports, the drive was taken up early morning by the Police and Revenue Department officials, during which a mob illegally assembled and attacked the police personnel present there with stones, sticks and chilli powder causing minor injuries three police personnel.

