In a shocking incident, a school in Andhra Pradesh has been derecognised after it was found that six of its students were asked to strip naked as punishment for coming late for the class. A video of the incident went viral on social media following which the matter was escalated by the child rights activists.

Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday derecognised a school in Chittoor district after it was found that six minor students of the school were asked to strip naked in the school compound as punishment for coming late. The incident surfaced after a video of the children went viral on social media. The video clip was shot by someone from the window of the adjacent school. After the incident got highlighted, a protest by the child rights activists have further escalated the issue and a probe has been initiated into the matter.

According to the initial information, the probe has been ordered by the district education officer while a teacher has also been sent to police custody. Child activists are of the view that punishing children with such inhuman punishment can leave them with deep psychological impact and pressurise them mentally. Taking cognizance into the matter, the school has been derecognised by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Carrying the probe in the case, Gauri Sankar who is the investigating the incident informed that the students who were asked to strip as punishment for reaching late were between the age group 9-10 years. Meanwhile, Leela Rani, who is the Mandal education officer added that a complaint has been lodged against the school which has now been derecognised since corporal punishment is not allowed.

