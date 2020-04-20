Telangana has the highest number of fatalities from the infection, followed by neighbour Andhra

With Andhra Pradesh implementing the relaxation of rules effective Monday as decreed by the Union Home Ministry, the state seems to have recorded the maximum number of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, cases in the last 24 hours.

According to latest data from the Andhra Pradesh government, 722 cases have been recorded in the state with 20 deaths, the second-highest among states in South India. Neighbouring Telangana tops the charts with the death toll rising to 21 till Sunday night. Telangana, unlike Andhra, has imposed strict lockdown measures till May 7, 2020, a few days more than May 3, the date on which the second lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends.

Further, there are chances that the Telangana government may extend the lockdown in the state even beyond May 7 depending on the number of cases in the state.

Following the Centre’s recommendations, the Andhra Pradesh government eased lockdown rules allowing private companies and government firms involved in the manufacture of 25 items deemed essential to resume work. These include agriculture-based industries, e-commerce, aqua industries, mills, dairy items and poultry industries can enjoy the relaxations.

E-commerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Walmart with warehousing and cold storage at ports, airports, railway stations, container depots, individual units and other links in the logistics chain have also been permitted to re-open in Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, many companies with 50 percent of staff are also permitted to work.

Many experts said the relaxations might lead to a spike in positive cases in Andhra Pradesh. The government said strict lockdown measures will be implemented in the red zones of the state in districts like Kurnool and Guntur, which has recorded maximum coronavirus cases. The district collector of Kurnool said that with the help of police and mandal officers, the lockdown will be implemented in 27 red zones in the district and there will not be any relaxation.

