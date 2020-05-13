The committees formed by Andhra Pradesh government will prepare a blueprint for gradual phasing out of lockdown in the state. Lockdown 3.0 comes to an end on May 17.

The Andhra Pradesh government has formed seven committees to prepare the blueprint for gradual phasing out of lockdown in the state following the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in accordance with the guidelines of World Health Organisation (WHO) to prevent, contain and minimise the spread of COVID-19. The committees will meet and prepare blueprint for gradual phasing out of lockdown and the way forward. They will prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), monitoring mechanism and period monitoring for each sector.

Two Committees have been formed to look after the issues of shops and establishments including street vendors, one each for Industries, Agriculture and allied activities and rural development, public transport, public works, and functioning of Government offices, private offices.

The committees will submit their report on May 13.

The committees would prepare a report and submit it to the chief secretary and special chief secretary to state government’s HM&FW department, before 3pm on May 13. The report shall consist of the following: (i) Draft on the way forward for the sector post 17th May, 2020, (ii) Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to be followed, (iii)Monitoring Mechanism to be put in place for the services and (iv)Standard reporting formats for achieving the SOPs for periodic monitoring.

