Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that Andhra Pradesh should be synonymous to Tourism and a new Tourism policy should be framed to attract tourists, which should also include regulating the industry and providing best facilities to attract tourists . During review meeting on tourism held here on Friday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare a new Tourism policy in such a way that the state should be synonymous to tourism and big companies should also be taken into the fold.

As the tourism policy has expired on March 31, there is need to bring in a new policy that should attract foreign tourists as well and the facilities should match those of seven star hotels at the 12 places, which we will be identified along with resorts, he said. The details of our tourist places and resorts should be given to big companies and take their suggestions before drafting the tourism policy.

As there are no specific regulations for tourism, the tourism trade should be regularised. All hotels, detailing the amenities available there, Tour Operators, Adventure Tourism places and the facilities available there should register with the government and this process should begin soon, he said.

If foreign tourists are to come in large numbers, the facilities should also be that of seven star hotels, the Chief Minister said. Guidelines should be framed in such a way to attract big industries for sponsorship and the officials should be in touch with them and take their opinion beforehand.

Shiparamams at various places should be reviewed, the Chief Minister said. Ministers Avanti Srinivas, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and other officials attended the meeting. On the other hand , Andhra CM inaugurated 9 Boating Control Rooms to regulate boating operations in the State in the tourism sector and monitor whether the boats are following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) or not.

The Chief Minister held video conference with district collectors and informed that this is an initiative taken by the government to provide a hassle-free boating for the tourists.

After the boat accident in River Godavari, the government has considered the issue seriously and has taken effective steps by setting up nine control rooms where boats are being operated and SOPs issued which should be followed strictly from giving licences to operating the boats. The controls rooms initiative is one among the measures taken to check the safe movement of boats and to regulate their operations. The concept of control rooms fully equipped with men and material must be the first of its kind in the country.

The nine control rooms that were inaugurated by Chief Minister online include, Singapalli (West Godavari), Gandi Pochamma (East Godavari), Perantalapalli (West Godavari), Pochavaram (West Godavari), Rajahmundry (East Godavari), Rishikonda (Visakhapatnam), Nagarjuna Sagar (Guntur), Srisailam (Kurnool) and Berm Parm (Vijayawada).

