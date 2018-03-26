Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday after the Centre denied to give special status to the state. The all-party meeting will be held at the state assembly on March 27.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday after the Centre denied to give special status to the state. The all-party meeting will be held at the state assembly on March 27. It has not been almost a month since the issue of giving Andhra Pradesh state special status has been one of the key issues between the state and centre. Earlier, after the centre denied to give special status to Andhra Pradesh, the TDP led by N Chandrababu Naidu tried to move the no-confidence motion against the government. However, as the Parliament was not able to function due to continuous disruptions, the no-confidence motion was not taken up in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Centre in its response on the issue has repeatedly said that they were offering more than what a special status state would expect to get from the Centre. Speaking to NewsX in an exclusive interview on the matter, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav said, “What happened in Andhra Pradesh was not what we wanted it to happen that way it was Telegu Desam Party’s own decision to leave NDA on a very emotive issue, we see it a very illogical decision on their part. Special status because of the changed statutory and constitutional regulations, we could not deliver, but as far as funds questions is considered, we have given more than what a special status have got in last four years.”

However, hitting out at BJP president Amit Shah after his letter to Andhra Pradesh CM, N Chandrababu Naidu has termed the letter full of false information. Attacking the BJP chief over political considerations allegations, Naidu further said, “why are you spreading lies.” The statement by Naidu came hours after Shah sent a letter to him which said political considerations led the TDP to quit the party instead of focusing on Andhra Pradesh development concerns. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu further added, “Amit Shah’s letter is full of false information, which clearly depicts their idea. Even now, North-eastern states are being provided special status. Had Andhra Pradesh been given the same landholding, many industries would have come to the state, if the centre had supported us.”

