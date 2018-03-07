Not satisfied with government's efforts to give special status to Andhra Pradesh, state Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in a press conference on Wednesday has directed two TDP ministers Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary to resign as Union Ministers from the central government. The centre is not fulfilling the promises it made, Andhra Pradesh CM added.

"We have been raising the matter since the day of the budget. But they (Central Government) did not respond. This is our right," AP CM Chandrababu Naidu said

Unsatisfied with Centre’s approach for according special status to Andhra Pradesh, state Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in a press conference on Wednesday has directed two TDP ministers Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary to resign as Union Ministers from the central government, sending a big signal to the Centre that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is pulling out from National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister made this announced during a press conference on Wednesday, almost hours after Finance Minister has held a media briefing where he spoke on the issue of giving the special status of Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, the chief minister also said that this is an injustice, Andhra Pradesh needs special status, and there will be more action to follow.

Speaking out on the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh, CM Chandrababu Naidu further said, “We have been raising the matter since the day of the budget. But they (Central Government) did not respond. This is our right. The centre is not fulfilling the promises it made. We have shown patience for 4 years. I tried to convince the centre by all means.” Earlier in the day, while speaking on the issue of according special status to Andhra Pradesh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said one of the promises was that Andhra Pradesh should be given special status. Provision for revenue deficit in case of Andhra Pradesh as per Finance Commission already made.

It's a crucial time.

We have to stand, we have to fight, we have to get it done. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 7, 2018

This is our right. The centre is not fulfilling the promises it made: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naid in #Amaravati. pic.twitter.com/tLZNPqb8br — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

However, according to 14th Finance Commission, there is no special category status now to be given but the Centre is committed to offering the monetary equivalent to this status to the state. This will be presented as a ‘special package’. “The state has to tell us what manner it wants it in. At no stage has the Centre said that we will not give it,” FM Jaitley said.

We have shown patience for 4 years. I tried to convince the centre by all means: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in #Amaravati. pic.twitter.com/cDVnRD2g8C — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

The centre is not in a mood to listen. I don't know what mistake i have done. Why are they speaking such things?: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in #Amaravati. pic.twitter.com/QvwELRBWn2 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

Further speaking on the issue, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said, “Andhra Pradesh was unwilling and Telangana wanted the division. Andhra was suffering in terms of resources. Therefore some help had to be given to Andhra Pradesh. So one of the promises was, Andhra Pradesh should be given special category status. “We are willing to satisfy every condition. The only variation is that after Finance Commission report instead of formally calling it a special category state, we are calling it a special package, which gives same monetary benefits that a special category state gives you,” FM Jaitley added.

As a courtesy & being a responsible senior politician, I tried reaching out to Prime Minister to inform about our decision. He was unavailable: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in #Amaravati. pic.twitter.com/uz0Ua1zJW3 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

