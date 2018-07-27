A man demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh climbed a tall tower near Metro Bhawan in Delhi. The man was seen holding a banner reading 'AP needs special status'. The man was later brought down with the help of officials. In March, the TDP pulled out of NDA over Centre's refusal to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh.

A man holding a banner reading AP (Andhra Pradesh) needs special status’ climbed a tall tower at Fire station Connaught place demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. Speaking on the matter, Delhi Police Commissioner Madhur Verma told the media that the man was brought down later with the help of officials. It comes three months after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pulled out of NDA over the Centre’s refusal to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh. Hours after the development, the TDP moved a non-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. Days ago, the Narendra government won the vote of confidence moved by the opposition with an overwhelming margin.

For quite some time now, the TDP leaders are criticising BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over special status to Andra Pradesh. During the discussion on the non-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, TDP MP Jayadev Galla said that injustice has been done to the Andhra Pradesh.

Accusing the BJP of not fulfilling its promises made in 2014, TDP leader Jayadev Galla tweeted, “Govt is saying that it is fulfilling all the promises of APR Act. Merely giving 2-3% of funds, is it fulfillment? Mr. PM, is this justified? We continue the fight for justice for the people of AP. # DharmaPoratam # APDemandsJustice.”

With less than a year left for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Arun Jaitley has claimed that the Centre is giving funding equivalent to special category status to the state.

