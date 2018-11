TDP leader Someshwar Goud killed: Unknown men attacked Someshwar Goud, TDP vice president of Devanakonda Mandal, at K Venkatapuram village in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh and killed him allegedly over political revenge.

Someshwar Goud, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) vice-president of Devanakonda Mandal, has been murdered allegedly over political revenge, the ANI reported. Unknown men attacked Goud at K Venkatapuram village in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh Police are investigating the politician’s death.

Details awaited.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More