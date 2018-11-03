A 30-year-old Hindi teacher at Vidya Volunteer in Rockwood High School in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district allegedly killed one of his students after she refused to marry him on Saturday. Following the incident, Andhra Pradesh human resource development (HRD) minister Ganta Srinviasa Rao issued a statement condemning the incident.

A 30-year-old Hindi teacher at Vidya Volunteer in Rockwood High School in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district allegedly killed one of his students after she refused to marry him on Saturday. The accused identified as Shankar had been stalking the 14-year-old for over a year, as per police officials. The accused had been pressurising the parents of the girl to get her married to him, however, they had refused as the girl was still a minor.

According to reports, on Saturday night when the girl’s parents were not at home, the accused teacher went there in a drunken state, threw the girl’s younger brother out of the house and slit her throat with a knife. As the victim raised alarm, the accused slit his own throat as well.

Sensing something wrong, the neighbours gathered and entered the house only to find them in a pool of blood. The accused was handed over to the police and the girl was taken to a local government, where sources said the girl is out of danger.

Following the incident, Andhra Pradesh human resource development (HRD) minister Ganta Srinviasa Rao issued a statement condemning the incident and directed Kurnool district education officer to dismiss Shankar from service.

Jilted lovers committing sordid acts is not new in Andhra Pradesh which leads among states in crimes against women. As per a report, about 40 complaints on an average, are lodged on a daily basis in the state, that deals with crime against women.

According to a report, in the year 2018, 10,891 cases have been registered so far between January and September. As per data of the AP police, Guntur district stands first in the reporting of crimes against women with 1,025 cases, while next in the list are Prakasam with 894 cases and Krishna district with 887 cases.

