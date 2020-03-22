Chief Ministers of Telugu states K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Jagan Mohan Reddy announced lockdown till March 31 in the wake of corona virus outspread. Public and private transport to educational institutes will be shutdown but given relief for groceries and essentials like medicine. They said to arrest the spread of deadly corona virus , certain steps are essential.

In what came as a relief for the poor in the state of Andhra Pradesh, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy announced in a press conference is that the government has decided to extend an economic relief scheme for the poor in the state. All those who depend on daily wages to make ends meet and have been facing issues due to loss of income ever since the Covid-19 scare has taken over the country will be given a sum of 1000 rupees from the government apart from free ration. The state government has sanctioned a sum of 1500 crore for the same, he said.

The Chief Minister also went onto announce some key restrictions leading into the most testing phase the country is due to face in its battle against the deadly virus. Andhra Pradesh to go into lockdown mode until the 31st of March. All forms of public transport in the state will cease to operate until the 31st of March. All inter state border will also remain closed for the same timeframe.

Speaking about the preparedness of the state, the CM reiterated that there is no need to panic and that the government is determined to do everything possible to win this war over Covid-19. He assured that supply of all necessities in abundance and availability of emergency services will be ensured at all points of time during these testing times. Speaking of the states budget assembly session, the CM said that as the budget session is important and cannot be deferred, the government has decided to conclude the session as early as possible, keeping the situation in mind.

The telanagana CM too announced In Lockdown till 31st March , 2.83 Cr people (87.59 lakh white cards) will receive free ration & financial assistance of ₹1500. Total ₹2,417 Crores to be borne by Govt Of Telangana. Each family to get 12 kg rice free of cost. Telangana Government directs all employers to pay one week salaries to their employees. . All elective surgeries to be stopped immediately including private hospitals.all public transport- Buses, Auto, Metro to be closed until March 31st. All state borders to be closed. Only lorries carrying essentials needed for the state will be allowed.

