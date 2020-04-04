Coronavirus crisis: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that we have to put up a united fight against COVID-19 irrespective of caste, creed or religion and asked the people to join the nation in lighting a lamp at 9 PM to drive the darkness away.

In his address to the people, the Chief Minister said, we have to join the nation in lighting a lamp as at 9 PM as called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show the unity as Indians.

Some people from our State went to a religious congregation at Delhi where members from foreign countries have also come. Some of them are said to be infected and the coronavirus has spread from there.

There’s no reason as to why the spread should be attributed to a particular community but must be seen as an unfortunate incident that happened there. It could have happened anywhere in the congregation of any other faith. There is no reason to discriminate them and attribute motives as the spread was not intentional.

Religious congregations are being held elsewhere by Ravi Shankar, Jaggi Vasu Dev, Mata Amritananda, Paul Dinakaran or John Wesley, he said.

We should not discriminate people as it happened that way and was not premeditated. We have to put up a united fight like Indians giving no room for caste or religion, he said.

On the other hand Chief Minister Of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao has requested people in Telangana state to light lamps on April 5 at 9 PM as desired by Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi. The CM said that people should light lamps on the day to express solidarity and unity among people in the country and make the program a success. The CM desired that the fight put up by the entire humanity against the dreaded virus should continue with inspiration and be successful.

Frontline workers to get full pay: Jagan and KCR

Both CMs have announced pay cuts and different salaries for the Govt employees. But Jagan Mohan Reddy And KCR have said that frontline departments working in containing COVID-19 would get full pay.

Jagan Mohan reddy During his address said the frontline staff like Medical and Health, Police, Sanitation workers would get their full pay and there would be no deferment, unlike other employees. The step is to motivate the frontline soldiers in the fight against an invisible enemy, he said.

