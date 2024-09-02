Monday, September 2, 2024

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Drenched In Rain, WFH Advisory Issued, 140 Trains Cancelled

In the past two days, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been hit hard by relentless torrential rains, leading to significant disruptions across both states.

In the past two days, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been hit hard by relentless torrential rains, leading to significant disruptions across both states. The heavy downpour has caused severe traffic congestion, disrupted train services, and forced thousands of residents to evacuate to relief camps. The situation has put immense pressure on local authorities as they work tirelessly to manage the crisis.

In Hyderabad, the intense rainfall has particularly impacted low-lying areas, prompting the evacuation of residents to safer locations. Hyderabad District Collector, Anudeep Durishetty, has urged officials to closely monitor water levels in lakes, ponds, and flood reserves. With water levels rising in the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs, plans are in place to open the gates to release excess water.

Key Developments:

1. Work-from-Home Advisory: Hyderabad’s traffic police have advised IT and ITES companies to allow employees to work from home to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure that emergency services remain unhindered.

2. School and College Closures: Due to the severe weather conditions, all schools and colleges in Hyderabad have been closed on Monday to ensure the safety of students and staff.

3. Prime Minister’s Intervention: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to discuss the flood situation. Modi assured that all necessary resources and equipment would be provided promptly. CM Naidu expressed gratitude for the support.

4. National Disaster Response: The Central Government has deployed 26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to carry out rescue operations and provide flood relief in both states.

5. Railway Disruptions: The South Central Railway (SCR) has canceled 140 trains and diverted 97 others. To accommodate stranded passengers, alternative travel arrangements have been made, including buses from Rayanapadu to Vijayawada and Kondapalli to Vijayawada.

6. Flight Delays: Low-cost airline IndiGo has issued a warning about potential delays in flights to and from Hyderabad due to the adverse weather. Passengers are advised to check flight schedules and allow extra time for travel to the airport.

7. Weather Warnings: The Telangana weather department has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in several districts, including Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Mahabubnagar. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh, particularly from September 2 to 5.

8. Impact on Andhra Pradesh: Several districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, and Kakinada, are expected to experience heavy rainfall, exacerbating the ongoing challenges in the region.

The persistent rainfall is attributed to a depression over the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, which moved northwestward, crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kalingapatnam on Sunday morning. As the situation evolves, both state and central authorities continue to coordinate efforts to mitigate the impact of the floods and ensure the safety of residents.

 

