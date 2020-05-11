Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to revive the passenger train services, which were stopped as part of preventive measures to contain spread of coronavirus in the country. CM suggested that loans should be rescheduled, enhancement of the FRBM Limits, allowing migrant workers to return to their native states. CM is hopeful that vaccine for the coronavirus would be made available in the country in the months of July-August

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has stressed the need for the Central aid for strengthening medical infrastructure in the state and said that the stigma element should be removed from COVID 19 besides giving a boost to MSMEs and MSP to agriculture produce and allow free transportation of goods across the country.

During the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra here on Monday, the Chief Minister said, medical system should be strengthened in the state from village clinics to area hospitals in each of the 25 parliament constituencies which need around Rs 16,000 crores which the Centre should be generous in helping the state.

The state is also looking towards interest-free and low rate long term loans and economic stimulus package besides restoring transportation without any hindrance at any check post. The state has followed all the guidelines of centre during the lock down and the frontline warriors like village volunteers have done the third round house to house survey

The Chief Minister has explained the current financial status of the State and challenges arising in various sectors like agriculture, MSMEs and transport during the lockdown period. Chief Minister urged the PM to support with RS 16,000 crores or by providing interest-free loans or with a low-interest rate for developing health infrastructure in the State without including it in Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM). He said the medical system should be strengthened in the state from village clinics to area hospitals and establish teaching hospitals one in each of the 25 parliament constituencies for better health services in future.

The MSME sector should be supported by deferring or waiving loans for two quarters as the State has 97,000 units employing about 9.7 lakh people.

With regard to transportation, the Chief Minister suggested the usage of masks and sanitizers in public transportation and urged to resume public transportation at the earliest possible, since the work operations are being highly affected, as majority of the working class rely on public transport. Similarly, he emphasised on the goods transportation and requested to make sure that there are no hurdles in transporting the goods. In addition, the Chief Minister stressed on providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers

