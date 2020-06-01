Vijayasai Reddy said that the role of State Election Commissioner is a constitutional post, which has to be part of the State government, but Nimmagadda Ramesh overruled it and went against the government.

YSR Congress Party National General Secretary Vijayasai Reddy on Monday, announced that the government will approach Supreme Court on the High court’s order directing the state government to reinstate Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) and further slammed TDP leaders for intervening in the issue of SEC.

Addressing a press conference, Vijayasai Reddy said that the role of State Election Commissioner is a constitutional post, which has to be part of the State government, but Nimmagadda Ramesh overruled it and went against the government. “Even the letter he sent to the Centre was made in TDP Central Office, where even his signature was also found to be mismatching. This is a sheer criminal offense and thus being investigated by CID. The State government is going to approach the Supreme Court over the orders of his restoration.” Vijayasai Reddy said and further questioned Nimmagadda Ramesh, whether his motive is to save democracy or to kill democracy?

Speaking over the issue of Nimmagadda Ramesh, he said that TDP members are highly intervening over the matters of SEC and even celebrated over the High Court orders. Though the TDP rule ended, Chandrababu Naidu is still wishing for his men to continue in the key positions and act against the government.

Vijayasai Reddy affirmed that the party is going to support all those who have been accused of false cases for posting on social media platforms and those who received court notices. “We have faith over the judiciary and will also respect the court’s orders. Upon the provocation by TDP members, the social media followers have posted the content without any intention of degrading the judiciary. All those who have received orders under contempt of court are to be treated as accused and are innocent until conviction. Our Party is going to extend support to all of them in this hard situation.” he added.

