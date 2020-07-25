CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pushes up state expenditure for Covid-19 containment measures in a review meeting on Friday. The state government would be spending Rs 1,000 crores in the next six months towards medical facilities for Covid 19 patient.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Government would be spending Rs 1,000 crores in the next six months towards medical facilities for COVID 19 patients and as of now the State is incurring an expenditure of Rs 6.5 core per day towards maintenance, medicine, tests and other amenities.

During a review meeting on COVID 19 remedial steps here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the number of dedicated COVID hospitals are being increased and Rs 1,000 crores would be spent in the next six months for developing the infrastructure, medication and high-end facilities in these hospitals.

In the coming six months medical staff, from doctors to para medics would be recruited in large numbers to provide quality treatment to the Corona patients. The patients with serious symptoms would be administered the high-end Remdesivir and Tocilizumab anti-viral drugs which cost Rs 35, 000 per course but we will not go back on the expenditure, he said.

The State has been spending Rs 6.5 crore per day towards tests, quarantine facilities and amenities and in all there are 138 hospitals for Covid in the state with the 54 new hospitals and a total of 39,051 beds are available for Covid treatment, he said.

Five more Covid hospitals for Critical Care will be coming up. Three are ready two more will get ready soon and 2,380 beds for critical care are available, he said.

In Srikakulam district there are 12 hospitals followed by Vizianagaram (7) Visakhapatnam (22), East Godavari (6), West Godavari ( 9), Krishna ( 13), Guntur (11) Prakasam (9), Nellore (7), Chittoor (12), Ananthpur(16), Kadapa (6), Kurnool (7) and there are 72, 711 beds in Covid Care Centres.

The State has been screening 58,000 patients for tests per day and they are carried on the high risk group which is the reason for more number of cases showing up. Nearly 90 %, of the tests are showing positive results. People need not worry about the high rate of positive patients as it reaches a peak and is bound to slide.

Medical and Health Minister All Nani, Special Chief Secretary, Medical and Health Jawahar Reddy and other officials participated in the meeting.

