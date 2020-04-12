Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to distribute 16 crore masks in state, 3 masks to every person, in view to the reports of masks being sell at prices more than MRP.

Masks are most important equipment in order to prevent corona virus spread but they are mostly not available in many areas of the country. The masks, where they are available, are being sold at high prices than MRP. But the people of Andhra Pradesh may not face such situation since the Govt of Andhra Pradesh has decided to distribute them to every household in the state .

Andhra Pradesh government will distribute 16 crore masks to state people and expedite the third survey. During a review meeting held on Sunday, the Chief Minister has instructed the officials to distribute 3 masks each to the 5.3 crore people in the state. The officials told the Chief Minister that 1.43 crore were mapped during the third survey out of 1.47 crore people. During the survey, 32,349 people were referred to medical examination by field staff. The doctors were asked to carry out tests on 9,107 among them. Whereas, the Chief Minister is not ready to take any chance at these tough times and ordered the officials to conduct tests on all the 32,349 members.

There should be special focus in the zones where COVID-19 is prevalent, said Chief Minister and sought details on the clusters, red zone, and hotspot areas in the state. He instructed the officials to prioritize high-risk patients such as senior citizens, BP, diabetic, and other diseased patients. Moreover, he ordered the officials to immediately provide high care medical facilities to the high-risk patients who show symptoms.

To assess the level of virus infection in the state, the health department is going to conduct 45,000 tests across the state prioritizing the COVID-19 prevalent zones. The Chief Minister further ordered the officials to ensure fulfilling qualitative treatment and train every medical and paramedical personnel in the treatment of COVID-19.

Instructing the officials to ensure implementation of social distance everywhere, Chief Minister said that markings are mandatory at the supermarkets, shops, and Rythu Bazaars. The cluster and zones should be updated regularly based on the level of virus infection so that the virus infection can be restricted.

As of 9 am on Sunday, 417 positive COVID-19 are active in the state. Among the active cases, 13 are foreign returnees, 12 are infected from the foreign returnees, 199 are Markhaj returnees, 161 are those who came in contact with Markhaj returnees, and 32 cases are of those who returned from other states and other means.

