He was speaking at the Indian Science Congress, Rashtriya Kishore Vigyanik Sammelan, at a private university in Jalandhar. At a presentation, he also spoke about the technology of guided missiles and said this technology is not new to India.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G Nageshwar Rao has said that stell cell research and test-tube baby technology existed thousands of years ago in India, claiming that science was not new to the country. At an event of a private university in Punjab, GN Rao said Gandhari gave birth to 100 Kauravas because this technology was present during Mahabharatha time. He further claimed ten avatars of Lord Vishnu predate English naturalist Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. He was speaking at the Indian Science Congress, Rashtriya Kishore Vigyanik Sammelan, at a private university in Jalandhar.

At a presentation, he also spoke about the technology of guided missiles and said this technology is not new to India. Rao said Ravana, the demon king of Lanka, had 24 types of aircraft of varying sizes and capacities besides Pushpak Viman.

Gandhari, a prominent character in the Hindu epic Mahabharata, was the wife of Hastinapura’s blind king Dhritarashtra. The 106th India Science Congress at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3.

#WATCH: GN Rao,Vice-Chancellor Andhra University at Indian Science Congress y'day in Jalandhar:How come Gandhari gave birth to 100 children?Stem cell research was done 1000 yrs ago in this country,we had 100 Kauravas from one mother because of stem cell&test tube-baby technology. pic.twitter.com/C9nlaYwB7p — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2019

Last year, Union Minister Satyapal Singh had said Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution was wrong, drawing flak from various quarters. He had said he believes that his ancestors were not apes.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More