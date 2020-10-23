Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) university is in a soup over massive land grabbing and encroachment. charges. As per the charges pressed against the universities, the authorities have constructed compound wall and some structures in encroached lands.

Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) university which is said to be the largest private university in Telugu states has been facing massive land grabbing and encroachment charges. It teaches law to the students but it does not follow it. The university which is based in Visakhapatnam and having campuses in Hyderabad and Bengalore also says its offering 109 programs at undergraduate, postgraduate and Doctoral levels in Technology, Pharmacy, Science, Management, International Business, Architecture and Law but violated the laws of the land as per officials of Andhra Pradesh. Revenue Divisional Officer of Visakhapatnam conducted an inquiry and confirmed that GITAM university has encroached 40.51 acres of land at Rushikonda and Endada of Visakhapatnam Districts.

The survey numbers of 15,16,17,18,19,20 in Endada and 55,61 survey numbers land has been illegally occupied by the GITAM. The university authorities have constructed compound wall and some structures in these encroached lands. Based on the RDO report, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID is also probing into the matter. the value of the land in this survey numbers is so high in open markets , Its in crores. The government of Andhra Pradesh seriously planning to take back these encroached lands from the university. The RDO report explains that the previous Government had interesting transactions with GITAM management but did not take the lands back since the University is very influential and having connections with the Government heads.

It was in 1981 that the GITAM management applied to the state government for allotment of 71.15 acres of land in posh Rushikonda and Endada mandals for setting up of educational institutions. Since the land was assigned place for landless poor and in some legal dispute, the then government allotted the land to GITAM subject to certain conditions that it should purchase the lands as per the rate prescribed by the government after the settlement in the court or the government might take back the land and permanent structures should not be built until the dispute is over. But as per the report of officials, The GITAM violated all rules. By 1996, the issue was settled in the court and GITAM had already constructed buildings in 14 acres and kept the 57 acres vacant.

Subsequently, Chief Commissioner of Lands visited the university and said 49 acres are enough for this private University and remaining land should be taken by the Government. the then government took back 22 acres of land, Later, the then Naidu government handed over the entire land to the institute at a nominal rate of Rs 18,000 per acre. the actual price in that area is at least 10 crores per acre.

Later, the Visakha rural MRO sent notices to the University for encroachment of 6.09 acres in survey number 20 and 0.62 acres in survey number 19. there were allegations that GITAM had encroached pieces of land, including 7.61 acres assigned to housing board for constructing weaker section housing and another 55.24 acres of land at Rishikinda, which was allocated for the housing of the poor people under the Rajiv Swagruha Corporation. Now, the latest inquiry by RDO has revealed that the GITAM university was in illegal possession of nearly 40.51 acres of assigned land. the sources told the newsX that the Government of Jagan Mohan Reddy will act stringetly upon it as the CM is serious about the land disputes in the state.

The government of Jagan Mohan Reddy to conduct comprehensive land survey from 1st January,2021 in the state. the survey would be conducted after 100 years with an aim to settle the land disputes permanent .