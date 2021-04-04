Former Marketing Chief of Angry Birds- a Finnish action-based media franchise, Peter Vesterbacka has recently asserted that he wants to build a tunnel worth $18 Billion that will be 80 miles long connecting Helsinki to Tallinn. The project may face hindrance as anti-China sentiments is rising in the Baltic region.

Angry Birds is one of the most popular apps on the App Store with over 1 Billion downloads and was the first-ever game to be played at the International Space Station. Launched in December 2009, the game has been downloaded more than 4.5 billion times as per its makers. The franchise even sold countless toys and even a film was made of the same.

Peter Vesterbacka was the marketing chief of this highly popular franchise until the year 2016 and has witnessed the expansion of the same over the years. Peter Vesterbacka’s plan to build an underwater tunnel to connect two cities via a high-speed railway connection is an idea that dates back to 1871. Vesterbacka first proposed the idea when he met Mariana Kaljurand, Estonia’s then minister of Foreign Affairs at a dinner in Tallinn back in May 2016. Since then, in order to start with the preliminary planning, he worked on the project with two engineering companies who hold expertise in building tunnels.

The gaming entrepreneur’s idea is backed by $17 Billion Chinese money to build a tunnel from Finland to Estonia which would be one of the major infrastructure projects in major Europe. The project however has run into political blockages in the backdrop of Baltic anti-China sentiment which might bring difficulties in the implementation process. In Estonia, the political opposition to China is on the rise and has permeated through other baltic nations of Latvia and Lithuania. a group of 14 nations has issued a joint statement earlier this week for an “independent analysis and evaluation, free from interference and undue influence, of the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The final funding is yet to arrive following which the construction shall begin. Vesterbacka said that the tunnel would create one large metropolitan area, which will shorten the travel duration between both cities. So now what used to be a 2-hour long journey on a ferry be reduced to a 20-minute ride on high-speed rail. Vesterbacka, while speaking to the media shared the process which included churning out a detailed plan of the project, announcing the Chinese partners, securing the funding, and start the construction. He further said that the tunnel would open by December 2024.

