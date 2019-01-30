Mamata Banerjee lashes out at Rajnath Singh and asks him to control his own party leaders. Previously, Singh had asked Mamata to take serious action against the culprits, following violence at Amit Shah's rally.

After Union Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his concern over the violence that broke out following BJP chief Amit Shah’s rally, the chief minister of the state Mamata Banjeree didn’t seem too pleased about it. Soon enough, Mamata landed in a heated exchange with Union Home Minister, warned him and Shah to look after their own party and not create troublesome circumstances in the peaceful state. She accused them of making provocative statements. Refuting the charges, she alleged that BJP had hired goons from neighbouring state to vandalise their own vehicles.

The rally took place in Kanthi, a small town which is a few km away from Kolkata. The place had turned into a warzone as stones were hurled, motorcycles were set ablaze and offices were being attacked. The situation had gone out of control as traffic was halted for hours and highway was jammed. It was only after deployment of police personnel that some normalcy could be brought in. Both BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) have had differences in the past as well.

TMC leaders have accused the BJP of pre-planning as its leaders had come prepared with bricks and lathis. While on the other hand, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has rubbished such claims and said that Mamta’s party has turned into Taliban Mamata Karmo. After violence broke out in the state Rajnath Singh had asked Mamata to take serious action against those involved in the massacre and sought a detailed report from the government as early as possible. In response, Banerjee has asked him to control his own party leaders and supporters.

