A nephew of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko tried to kill himself by setting himself on fire in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar on Friday morning, April 13, demanding that the Centre forms the Cauvery Water Management Board. Meanwhile, the working president of the DMK party, MK Stalin stated on Friday that the protest will continue until the board is constituted.

After furious people of Tamil Nadu depicted their anger on Twitter with the global trending hashtag #GoBackModi against the Narendra Modi government for not setting up Cauvery Water Board, on Friday morning, April 13, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko’s nephew, Saravana Suresh set himself ablaze in Virudhunagar demanding the same. He was rushed to Virudhunagar Government Hospital due to burn injuries and later was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the working president of the Opposition, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, MK Stalin in Chennai on Friday said: “We will continue our protest until a board is constituted.”

Tamil Nadu has been angry about the delay in setting up Cauvery Board, which resulted in many protests by the people, political parties, and even actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan. Over the past few years, across the state mass demonstrations have been witnessed against Prime Narendra Modi during his visit to Chennai. Vaiko claimed that his nephew, Suresh was disturbed over the delay in setting up the board and on Friday morning he decided to take that step. Suresh poured kerosene on himself at a nearby playground and set himself ablaze. Police claimed, that Suresh shouted slogans demanding the setting up of the Water Board before blazing himself.

We met TN Governor to urge him to take initiative for setting up of #CauveryMangementBoard before May 3 (SC had asked Centre to frame draft scheme for judgement implementation). We will continue our protest until a board is constituted: MK Stalin, DMK Working President in Chennai pic.twitter.com/tiMAN4dV7d — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2018

Centre has in the past witnessed much condemnation over many issues, which include persistent atrocities against Dalits, granting special status to Andhra Pradesh, failing to constitute Cauvery Water Board despite Supreme Court’s deadline, which ended on March 29. The Centre has asked for an extension due to the poll-bound Karnataka. But the court declined the plea and directed that it should submit a draft by May 3.

