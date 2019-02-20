Anil Ambani, 2 directors of Reliance Communication found guilty of contempt in Ericsson case: The apex court made it clear that Ambani and the two directors have to pay Rs 453 crore to Ericsson India within 4 weeks and if they fail to pay the amount, three months' jail term will follow.

Supreme Court said Anil Ambani and the two directors have to pay Rs 453 crore to Ericsson India within 4 weeks and if they fail to pay the amount, three months’ jail term will follow. The apex court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore each on them, if not deposited within a month, 1-month jail will be awarded.

Visuals from Supreme Court, Delhi: Supreme Court holds Reliance Communication Chairman Anil Ambani and two directors guilty of contempt of court on a contempt plea filed by Ericsson India against him over not clearing its dues of Rs 550 crore. pic.twitter.com/bDS5VoHGRx — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019

