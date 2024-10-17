Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Anil Vij, Shruti Choudhary Sworn In As Ministers In Haryana Cabinet

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Anil Vij, MLAs including Shruti Choudhary were inducted as ministers in Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana Cabinet on Thursday.

Anil Vij, Shruti Choudhary Sworn In As Ministers In Haryana Cabinet

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Anil Vij, MLAs including Shruti Choudhary were inducted as ministers in Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana Cabinet on Thursday.

Governor Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office to Nayab Saini and his council of ministers in the ceremony held at Dussehra Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula.

BJP MLAs including Arti Singh Rao from Ateli seat, Rajesh Nagar from Tigaon, Gaurav Gautam from Palwal, Arvind Kumar Sharma from Gohana, Shyam Singh Rana from Radaur, Ranbir Singh Gangwa from Barwala and Krishan Bedi from Narwana seat took oath as ministers in the Haryana government.

MLAs Krishan Lal Panwar from Israna constituency, Rao Narbir Singh from Badshahpur, Mahipal Dhanda from Panipat, Vipul Goel from Faridabad, Shruti Choudhry from Toshan and former Deputy Chief Minister Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt also took oath as cabinet ministers.

Meanwhile, Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state.

The BJP is forming its third successive government in Haryana after it won 48 out of 90 seats in the assembly elections. The Congress won 37 seats.

Several big names were present on the stage during the ceremony, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Union Ministers like Nitin Gadkari and Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath along with other BJP ruled state CMs were also present at the occasion.

Other NDA leaders like Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde were also present in Panchkula.

Nayab Singh Saini was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of Haryana BJP Legislature Party in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh.
Following the ceremony, a crucial NDA meeting will be held in Chandigarh from 3 PM to 5 PM.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh, coinciding with the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana’s upcoming Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

