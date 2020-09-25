Using these health-cards, breeders can avail a plethora of medical services at RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) ranging from emergency medical care to vaccinations. A special course called ‘Pasu VIgnana Badi’ or ‘Animal Knowledge School’ has also been launched to propagate best practices.

For the first time in the country, the Andhra Pradesh Government is giving out health cards to over 1 Crore livestock in the state. The same is being done to provide top-notch health care services to all the animals, in an attempt to elevate the animal husbandry industry in the state to the next level. Using these health cards, the owners can avail a wide range of necessary healthcare services at the village level, without having to pay a penny. Apart from providing health cards & thereby free healthcare, the Animal Husbandry department of the government is actively educating the farmers about the best practices followed across the world.

The department has also taken up the responsibility of training the breeders via a special course called the ‘Pasu Vignana Badi’, which consists of practical training in the form of demonstrations, apart from imparting theoretical knowledge.

The Pasu Vignana Badi acts as an encyclopedia for Animal Husbandry related aspects. Right from the Do’s and Don’ts to best practices, everything will be taught to the farmers via the Pasu Vignana Badi. Its main objective is to impart training and render extension services to the farmers at the village level through low cost , lean structure model,to evaluate present practices adopted by the farmers and suggest suitable improved practices.

The Government has entered into a MoU with Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL) to strengthen the Dairy Co-operative socities at the village and district levels by involving women of the village, farmers, producers and other organisations. Steps are being taken to establish Milk Collection Centres at various RBKs and to market hygienic milk products through Co-Operative societies.

Objectives:

• To enhance Livestock production through the adoption of improved Animal husbandry practices.

• To build and improve the capacities of the farmer’s practices through interactive sessions.

• To impart training and render extension services to the farmers at the village level through low cost and lean structure model

• To ensure sustainable income to the farmers around the year.

• To evaluate present practices adopted by the farmers and suggest suitable improved practices.

II. Areas of focus

Large ruminants topics

• Health care management

Calf Care and Management

• Preventive Health Care

• Clean milk production

• Breeding management

Heifer management

• Fertility management – YedadikoDooda concept

• Peri-parturient management

• Feeding practices

• Green Fodder Cultivation

• Fodder conservation methods

Small ruminants Topics

• Lamb care and management

• Sheep and Goat health management

• Breeding ram management

Back Yard Poultry

III. Approach:

• The progressive farmer who is experienced with improved animal husbandry practice will be identified as a peer farmer (resource farmer) to share his experiences with the other farmers in the village.

• A group of 20 farmers who need an adaptation of identified improved practices will be selected based on the situation analysis in the village and will be enrolled as members of “Pasu Vignana Badi” to build their capacities.

• Interactive sessions will be arranged at the farm level/ RBKs with the selected group of farmers on identified improved Animal husbandry practices every quarter.

• The AHA/Paravet/Gopala mithra incharge of the RBK will finalise the time and venue for the interactive session in consultation with the Veterinarian concerned.

• Also, the progressive farmers who are experienced with improved animal husbandry practice will be encouraged.