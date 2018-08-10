Haryana's police officer Anita Kundu is the first woman to climb Mount Everest from China's side. She achieved this milestone on On May 21, 2017 and register her name in the history. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatter congratulated her the great achievement,

When ambitious fuels your desire, you’re virtually unstoppable and Anita Kundu justified the saying when she scaled the highest peak in the world, the Mount Everest. On May 21 2017, Kundu became the first Indian woman to climb the highest peak from both Nepal and China sides. She had earlier climbed the Everest from Nepal side in May 2013.

Born in Haryana’s Hisar and raised in poverty, Kundu first scaled Nanga Parbat 2010 after joining the Haryana police in 2008, and from there she never looked back. Kundu’s mother raised her by selling milk as her father had died a few years after she was born.

When Kundu started participating in trekking events, her neighbours criticised her, taunted her, but she never paid much heed to them as she had only one thing on her mind. The Mount Everest.

In 2011, she climbed Stopanth Peak, but it was 2 more years of hard work that made her fulfil her dream and create history in 2013, when she scaled Everest from the Nepal Side on 18th May.

However, she was not satisfied, she made an unsuccessful attempt to climb the same peak from the China side in 2015 but, her effort was foiled by an earthquake. But as said earlier, nothing can prevent an ambitious person. She made another attempt on 21st of May 2017 and this time nothing prevented her to hoist the national flag at the Mt Everest peak and make a golden record.

When Kundu achieved the feat in 2017, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala congratulated her.

While Kundu has made the country proud, it’s distressing to know that the government is not putting efforts to help the mountaineer. Kundu had taken a loan to complete her Mission Everest in 2017. When she first started trekking, she had also borrowed money from a relative.

