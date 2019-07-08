Anju Bobby George not joining BJP: On Sunday, Union Minister for State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had dismissed media reports which claimed that Anju Bobby George had joined the BJP during a meeting in Bengaluru.

Anju Bobby George not joining BJP: Former track-and-field star from Kerala Anju Bobby George is not joining the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Karnataka BJP media convenor, S Shantaram said he doesn’t know why Anju changed her stand and wondered if she doesn’t know the meaning of taking a party flag on stage from its president. Shantaram said the Karnataka BJP President had formally announced that Anju joined the BJP after she came on stage, took party flag and posed for photographers.

On Sunday, Union Minister for State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had dismissed media reports which claimed that Anju Bobby George joined the BJP during a meeting in Bengaluru. Muraleedharan said Anju’s sharing the dais with B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday was apolitical. The internationally acclaimed athlete only wanted to meet him as she was familiar with him, Muraleedharan said. Anju came to meet him at the meeting venue in Bengaluru and not join the BJP, the Kerala leader said.

Forty-two-year-old former long jumper Anju hails from Kerala’s Kottayam district and is presently employed with the Customs in Bengaluru.

Anju created history when she won the bronze medal in long jump at the 2003 World Championships in Athletics in Paris. With this rare achievement, she became the first Indian athlete ever to win a medal in a World Championships in Athletics jumping 6.70 m.

