Social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday said he would ask volunteers joining his new movement to submit affidavits to the effect that they will not join politics in future and remain dedicated to social causes.”Arvind Kejriwal had made me a promise before the 2011 anti-corruption movement that he will never join politics – but he formed his party. Had there been such an affidavit, he would never have become the Chief Minister,” Hazare told the media while talking about his protest here on March 23 for remunerative crop prices and a strong Lokpal.

He said the affidavits will include conditions that the volunteers will never join any political party or contest any election. “We want untainted and dedicated persons to join our movement. We will ask them to sign affidavits to ensure that only honest people join us. No issues if the number of such persons is less.” The social activist said that if one dared to join any political party after signing the affidavit, he would be taken to court.

He refused to comment on the controversy regarding Rajya Sabha nominations by the Aam Admi Party (AAP), saying it was the party’s “internal matter”. Hazare said he had nothing to do with disgruntled AAP leader Kumar Vishwas as he had also joined politics. Hazare said he toured several states in the last one month to understand various social and agrarian issues. “I held public meetings in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka. I also spoke to our volunteers about the preparations for the protest rally on March 23,” he said. He said he will visit the remaining states in the next two months. Hazare said the government should ensure remunerative prices for agricultural produce and pensions for farmers.