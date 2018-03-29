Anna Hazare ended his six-day-long fast at the Ramleela Maidan in Delhi after holding talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekawat, who came to meet him at the protest venue after news of his deteriorating health.

Anna Hazare on Thursday ended his six-day long fast at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi after meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The 64-year-old was on an indefinite strike over demands of Lokpal. He had previously too protested for an appointment of a Lokpal which is yet to be done by the NDA government in the centre.Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accompanied Fadnavis to the protest site in Delhi today where they met Anna and convinced him to take down the hunger strike which had abysmally deteriorated his health.

The two politicians came to meet Anna after they got to know about his depleting health. The social activist while staging his mute protest had lost a significant amount of weight and was on the constant risk of suffering from dehydration. His doctors on Wednesday had said that his blood pressure was high and sugar levels low, which made him feel exhausted. In his protest over Jan Lokpal and good price for farm produce unlike the last time, Anna didn’t receive an overwhelming response from the public but went on strength to strength before calling it off.

“The Lokpal issue is still pending. Our chief minister is saying the issue will be solved within six months. The government and the public are not separate entities. It is the duty of the government to do good for the people,” said Anna Hazare after ending his hunger strike. He had protested at the same venue in 2011 for Lokpal and corruption. Anna Hazare brought the national capital together seven years ago at the same venue when he protested for a Jan Lokpal to be introduced in the government. This time around Anna denied support from any political party or its members in his quest and said that anyone who wants to support him will have to sign an affidavit that they will not join any party or a political group which contests elections.

After his protest in 2011, the government had passed the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013, but the appointment of a Lokpal is yet to be done by the NDA government. Anna Hazare also addressed the pleas of farmers in his protest this time and demanded the government to ensure maximum selling price for the crop production to cure the agrarian crisis.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App