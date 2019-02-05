Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said they have decided that the Lokpal search committee will meet on February 13 and the directions of the Supreme Court will be followed. He said a joint drafting committee has been set up that will prepare a new bill for introduction in the next session of Maharashtra Assembly.

On Monday, the Maharashtra government agreed to accept all of Anna Hazare's demands and requested him to call off his indefinite fast

Social activist Anna Hazare has ended his hunger strike on Lokpal issue, saying that he is satisfied with the assurances given by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He was on a fast since the last six days demanding the formation of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and two Union Ministers – Radha Mohan Singh and Subhash Bhamre – had met him at his village Ralegan Siddhi. On Monday, the Maharashtra government agreed to accept all of Anna Hazare’s demands and requested him to call off his indefinite fast.

Earlier, Anna Hazare said the BJP and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) used him in 2014 to take political mileage. He further added that both parties are in power because of his agitation over the Lokpal and Lokayukta Bill. Hitting out at Narendra Modi, 81-year-old anti-graft activist said that Prime Minister was transforming the central government into a dictatorship.

Maharashtra: Anna Hazare ends his fast in Ralegan Siddhi, Ahmednagar. He was on a fast since the last six days for the formation of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states. pic.twitter.com/YBaJGK0Tec — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019

He said a joint drafting committee has been set up that will prepare a new bill for introduction in the next session of Maharashtra Assembly. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray had extended their support to the protest by Anna Hazare on the Lokpal issue.

