Social Activist Anna Hazare on Sunday, July 29, announced that he will launch a hunger strike from October 2 over the ruling dispensation's delay in appointing Lokpal at the Centre. He said we will go on hunger strike at his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.

Enunciating displeasure over the delay in appointing the Lokpal at the Centre, social activist Anna Hazare on Sunday, July 29, said he will start a hunger strike from October 2 against the ruling government. Hazare hit out at the ruling dispensation saying that there is a lack of will in this government to curtail corruption and hence it is giving a lot of reasons in delaying the appointment of the Lokpal.

Responding to government’s incompetence, Hazare told to PTI that he will go on hunger strike from October 2, which is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in his Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

The social activist had launched a monolithic campaign against corruption and was on a 12-day hunger strike in 2011. Following which, he later launched a fast which was attained many innumerable people and also gained mass support across the country.

Meanwhile, the top court earlier this week also lambasted the BJP over the government’s response on the appointment os search committee members for Lokpal.

The BJP earlier had told the apex court that the Lokpal selection committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely to meet to constitute a search panel for recommending a panel of names in the committee.

The Jan Lokpal Bill, also known as the Citizen’s Ombudsman Bill, is an anti-corruption bill drawn up activists in India seeking the appointment of a Jan Lokpal, an independent body to investigate corruption cases in the country.

