Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday renewed his protest against corruption and will go on a hunger strike over his demand for the implementation of Lokpal bill in India. Hazare visited Rajghat in the morning and offered prayers to his ideological mentor Mahatma Gandhi. He will be sitting on a hunger strike in Delhi’s Ram Leela Maidan and hundreds of his supporters have gathered at the venue. The agitation and indefinite hunger strike began on Friday. According to reports, Anna Hazare’s supporters from all over the country are going to join him. The new protest is coming 7 years after his anti-corruption movement which shook the then UPA government.

Anna Hazare slammed the center saying, gore gaye kale aa gaye, where is azadi…where is loktantra. He also added that he has written letters to the central government regarding farmer suicide. Anna told reporters that he has written 43 letters letter’s but have not got a single reply from them.

“Many Minister’s came to meet me and asked me to stop this indefinite strike, but no concrete action was taken. Union agriculture Minister came but no concrete assurance was given. I have decided that till the time Government will not implement my demands my hunger strike will continue,”said Anna Hazare.

Talking to the media persons, Anna said, “You (government) cancelled trains carrying protesters to Delhi, you want to push them to violence. Police Force deployed for me as well. I wrote in many letters that I don’t need police protection. Your protection won’t save me. This sly attitude of the government is not done.” This is not the first time that Anna Hazare is going to raise the Lokpal issue. 7-years-ago, he shook the Manmohan Singh government with his anti-corruption pitch and this time, he is set to take on Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

You cancelled trains carrying protesters to #Delhi, you want to push them to violence. Police Force deployed for me as well. I wrote in many letters that I don't need police protection. Your protection won't save me. This sly attitude of the government is not done: Anna Hazare pic.twitter.com/Ue91oXsnzG — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

The famous social activist chose March 23, the day revolutionary Bhagat Singh was martyred, to start the revolutionary movement for the implementation of complete Lokpal. The indefinite fast is for a demand of complete Lokpal and better production cost for farm production. The hunger strike will take place at the same venue where it he shook Manmohan Singh government’s roots in 2011.

