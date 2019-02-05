Expressing his anger over the non-appointment of Lokpal, social activist Anna Hazare said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used him during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He claimed that it was his protest for Lokpal that had laid the ground for BJP and Aam Admi Party (AAP) to win the elections as both of them used the ground to contest against Congress. Speaking further against Narendra Modi-led government at Centre, Hazare said that BJP was only misleading people with its false promises as the Maharashtra government led by BJP hadn’t done anything for the state, especially farmers, over the past four years. He also called the BJP regime in Maharashtra a monocracy.

Hazare, who was on his sixth day of the hunger strike added that the government had befooled people with its lies. He cited state government’s claims of fulfilling 90% of his demands and called them mere fabrications. He further lamented on how people who were supporting him for his 2011 agitation to bring Lokpal extracted political gains as later they turned their backs on the demands proposed by him. The activist, who was staging a hunger strike at his village Ralegan-Siddhi said that the present government had let down people and that nothing had been done from the state government’s end to better the situations.

On government’s false assurances, Hazare said he was told by the government that Centre and Stateministers would be coming to discuss on his demands but the activist didn’t want to meet them until a written assurance was given. Though the activist was open to welcome Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal if he wished to join him for the protest, however, he said that both of them could not share the same dais. If the Centre did not fulfil demands for Lokpal proposed by him, the activist would be returning his Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian honour.

