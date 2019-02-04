Anna Hazare went on a hunger strike last Wednesday at his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, demanding appointments of Lokpal and Lokayuktas and implementation of Swaminathan Commission's recommendations for the farmers. He has reportedly lost 3.8 kg in the past five days and his blood pressure, blood sugar and creatinine level in the urine has gone up.

Social activist Anna Hazare whose indefinite hunger strike entered the 6th day today, on Sunday threatened to return Padma Bhushan awarded to him in 1992, if the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government doesn’t fulfil his promises. Earlier, with farmers coming out in support of Hazare, BJP ally Shiv Sena also extended support to the social activist, urging him to emulate leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan and lead an agitation against corruption.

Hazare went on a hunger strike last Wednesday at his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, demanding appointments of Lokpal and Lokayuktas and implementation of Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations for the farmers.

“If this government does not fulfil its promises made to the country in the next few days, I will return my Padma Bhushan,” he told news agency PTI on Sunday evening while asserting that the Modi government breached the faith of people.

Reports suggest, in support of Anna Hazare’s demand, more than 5,000 farmers from the neighbouring area are likely to stage a protest outside Ahmednagar collector’s office.

Among Hazare’s demand, the most important one if the appointment of anti-corruption Lokpal at the Centre and state. On Sunday, as many as 110 protesters were detained for blocking roads in the area.

As for Hazare, he has reportedly lost 3.8 kg in the past five days and his blood pressure, blood sugar and creatinine level in the urine has gone up.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More