The decision comes in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand after religious leaders urged CMs to postpone the annual pilgrimage. Discussions with Rajasthan, Delhi and Punjab to follow.

The Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand on Sunday announced the postponement of annual ‘Kanwar Yatra’ in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken in a virtual meeting held between Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand, Yogi Adityanath, Manohar Lal Khattar and Trivendra Singh Rawat, respectively on Saturday. The chief Ministers decided to postpone the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ as suggested by religious leaders and ‘Kanwar’ organisations amid the pandemic.

It was agreed in the meeting that to stop the spread of COVID-19, it is very important to stop large gatherings at one place. Soon a discussion will be held regarding this with Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Delhi and Punjab.

The ‘Kanwar Yatra’ is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva’s devotees.

This time every year during the Hindu calendar month of ‘Saavan’, thousands of devotees from across India, undertake the pilgrimage called ‘Kanwar Yatra’.

These pilgrims visit Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch waters of river Ganga.

Later, the holy water is dispensed as offerings to Lord Shiva in temples.

