Annual Procession Marks 8th Muharram in Srinagar; People Take Part In Large Numbers

The streets of Srinagar came alive as people took part in the annual procession to pay homage to the martyrs who lost their lives in Karbala on the 8th of Muharram. The annual procession, which follows a traditional route from Guru Bazar to Dalgate, is a significant and emotional occasion for the residents of Srinagar. The procession winds its way from Guru Bazar with the sound of mournful chants and prayers. Mourners, dressed in black attire, march solemnly as they remember the sacrifices made by Imam Hussain and his followers on this day, according to the Islamic calendar.

Passing through Budshah Kadal and M.A. Road, the procession makes its way towards Dalgate, where it culminates in a gathering of mourners and community members. Participants listen to sermons and speeches that further ingrain the lessons and values of Karbala in their hearts and minds.

Speaking about the arrangements and security measures taken during the procession, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that this year the arrangements were better than before, whether related to drinking water or health facilities.

Also read: Srinagar Witnesses Historic 8th Muharram Procession With Peaceful Community Engagement

“This time, the arrangements have been made much better than before. Whether it is related to drinking water or health facilities, the security forces have also played a very important role in this, and what is happening today is a dividend of the peace process. You can say that everyone together has created such an environment, due to which it was easy to make all these decisions,” he said.

Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police VK Birdi said that a specific route had been given for the procession and a traffic advisory had also been issued for the rest of the people in the city.

“Extensive security arrangements have been made; a specific route has been given for the procession… We have also issued a traffic advisory so that the rest of the people in the city do not face any problems in carrying out their daily chores. The organisers have also deployed some of their volunteers,” he said.

(Aside from the headline, this story remains unaltered by the NewsX staff and has been shared directly from a syndicated source.)