Hathras district which is in national focus following the death of a teen witnessed yet another protest on Tuesday after a six-year-old alleged rape victim died.

The Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, which is in national focus following the death of a teen because of a brutal assault last month, witnessed yet another protest on Tuesday after a six-year-old alleged rape victim died. As per Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal, the six-year-old girl died at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Monday, 15 days after being allegedly raped by her maternal cousin in Aligarh. She used to stay with her maternal aunt in Aligarh, while the family belonged to Hathras.

Following her death, the family members and villagers blocked a road in the district, alleging inaction by a station house officer (SHO) of Aligarh. Taking prompt action, the Aligarh administration was informed about the grievances, which were addressed with “appropriate actions” against the SHO. Jaiswal said she was allegedly raped by her minor cousin about 15 days ago.

“The boy is also mentally unsound. A case was registered in the local police station, following which the accused was detained and produced before a juvenile court,” he said. The SP added that her family had grievances against the local SHO, which was addressed, following which they lifted the Hathras roadblock.

“Unfortunately the girl died yesterday (Monday) at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The family brought the body to Hathras for last rights, following which they blocked a road. They had some complaints against the SHO. The Aligarh administration was informed about it and they took appropriate actions against the SHO. Now the situation has been brought under control and the family has performed her last rites,” he said.

