In another case of violence against women, a new incident has cropped up in Ghaziabad where yet another woman was attacked with acid. As per reports, the victim is 24-year old and is an employee of Punjab National Bank. The unknown assailants were bike born as they passed by her and sprayed her with acid, also affecting 5-7 people around her as the acid flew everywhere. She has been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment and the culprits are still at large. The Sahibabad Police Station has tak3n over the crime scene and Police probe is underway.

In recent times, the violence against women has been at an all-time high, with more and more cases of rape, sexual assault and domestic violence being recorded, it is an alarming time for women in this country. In January, a 28-year-old man was arrested in Delhi on charges of raping his 8-month-old female cousin. Prior to that, five alleged rapes, mostly of minors, occurred within five days in the northern Indian state of Haryana. The crude and frighteningly brutal nature of these attacks led to widespread shock and despair across India at the inability to prevent such crimes.

Ghaziabad: Bike-borne assailants threw acid on a woman in Sahibabad Police Station limits, victim admitted to hospital. Police probe underway. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2018

Vulnerable and poor families also face humiliation and intimidation if they choose to pursue cases and seek justice. The Human Rights Watch report “Everyone Blames Me” found that women and girls who survive rape and other sexual violence often suffer humiliation at police stations and hospitals. The statistics speak for themselves. According to data from India’s National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the country recorded more than 36,000 cases of rape, sexual assault, and similar offenses against children in 2016. The rising number of cases and the inordinately low conviction rate have brought no cheer to victims.

